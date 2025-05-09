DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Schools to remain close for 2 days, control room set up

Schools to remain close for 2 days, control room set up

In view of the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government has closed all schools (public and private) in the state. According to the order, all schools in the state will remain closed on May 9 and 10.
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:32 AM May 09, 2025 IST
In view of the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government has closed all schools (public and private) in the state. According to the order, all schools in the state will remain closed on May 9 and 10. Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain said that schools would remain shut for two days.

In view of the current situation in the country, a control room has been set up by the Punjab Government. According to information given by the official spokesperson, for the convenience of people the Finance Commissioner, Revenue Disaster Management Control Room, has launched landline phone numbers 0172-2741803 and 0172-2749901.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

