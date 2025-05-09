Schools to remain close for 2 days, control room set up

In view of the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government has closed all schools (public and private) in the state. According to the order, all schools in the state will remain closed on May 9 and 10. Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain said that schools would remain shut for two days.

In view of the current situation in the country, a control room has been set up by the Punjab Government. According to information given by the official spokesperson, for the convenience of people the Finance Commissioner, Revenue Disaster Management Control Room, has launched landline phone numbers 0172-2741803 and 0172-2749901.