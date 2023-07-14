Schools to remain closed till July 16

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

Due to floods in the state, the government has decided to shut private as well as government schools till July 16. Earlier, the schools were to open on July 13.

“We also got to know about extension of school holidays till July 16. Even the government has extended the holidays in anganwadi centres until July 16,” said Satvinderpal Singh, a government school teacher.

At the same time, the Education Department has already postponed the board examination for classes V and VIII students till further orders, which were to be held on July 10 for the re-appear students.

Looking at the critical situation hovering around all over due to heavy rainfall in last few days, the parents feel that it was a wise decision of the government to declare holidays. “The rainy season is still there and with that, there are huge chances of water-borne diseases and dengue. The students need to take extra care once the schools reopen as the breeding of mosquitoes is also at peak. Time to time, advisory should be issued to the schools,” said Kavita, a worried parent whose daughter studies in Class I at a reputed school in Sarabha Nagar.