Schoolteachers vow to prioritise safety of students

Heads and teachers posted at government schools across the region have vowed to make the safety and security of their students a priority while performing their duties.

After a call made by Block Primary Education Officer Baljit Singh Latala during the concluding session of a seminar held at MGMN Senior Secondary School during an orientation programme of Samagra Shiksha, the school heads and teachers took a pledge to this effect.

Ahmedgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhdev Singh Brar was the keynote speaker at the event.

Highlighting provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Right to Education Act, DSP Brar cautioned teachers about consequences of ignoring warning signs among students who might interact with strangers or anti-social elements during their time at school and on the way from and to home.

Brar stressed the need of comprehending mood and behavior of those coming in contact with young boys and girls, as people with “ulterior motives” usually pose as sympathisers and well wishers. “Whenever you notice anomalous behavior from students or those coming in contact with them at school, near school or on the way, you must discuss your apprehensions with your seniors or parents of the students,” said Brar, maintaining that police were always ready to help them (teachers), if needed. Teachers were cautioned against deterioration of language during conversation with their students, both orally and during written communication.

In his presidential address, BPEO Latala said the education department was committed to equipping teachers with the latest knowledge and techniques for safety and security of students.

Latala said every employee of the education department was sensitised towards causes and consequences of ignoring the right to education of students under a safe environment.