DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Schoolteachers vow to prioritise safety of students

Schoolteachers vow to prioritise safety of students

article_Author
Mahesh Grover
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:30 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BPEO Baljit Singh Latala discusses safety and security of students with teachers.
Advertisement

Heads and teachers posted at government schools across the region have vowed to make the safety and security of their students a priority while performing their duties.

Advertisement

After a call made by Block Primary Education Officer Baljit Singh Latala during the concluding session of a seminar held at MGMN Senior Secondary School during an orientation programme of Samagra Shiksha, the school heads and teachers took a pledge to this effect.

Advertisement

Ahmedgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhdev Singh Brar was the keynote speaker at the event.

Advertisement

Highlighting provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Right to Education Act, DSP Brar cautioned teachers about consequences of ignoring warning signs among students who might interact with strangers or anti-social elements during their time at school and on the way from and to home.

Brar stressed the need of comprehending mood and behavior of those coming in contact with young boys and girls, as people with “ulterior motives” usually pose as sympathisers and well wishers. “Whenever you notice anomalous behavior from students or those coming in contact with them at school, near school or on the way, you must discuss your apprehensions with your seniors or parents of the students,” said Brar, maintaining that police were always ready to help them (teachers), if needed. Teachers were cautioned against deterioration of language during conversation with their students, both orally and during written communication.

Advertisement

In his presidential address, BPEO Latala said the education department was committed to equipping teachers with the latest knowledge and techniques for safety and security of students.

Latala said every employee of the education department was sensitised towards causes and consequences of ignoring the right to education of students under a safe environment.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts