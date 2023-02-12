Science Exhibition held

Ludhiana: A model prepared by the students of Spring Dale Public School was declared winner in the National Level CBSE Science Exhibition, said a teacher of the school. “A total of 458 models and projects were presented by the students of various schools and 30 were embellished with the winners title. Our school was represented by students Jai Kishan Soni and Abhishek Sharma and their model ‘Everyday Maths Magic’ was declared the winner. The students received certificates and Rs 5000 cash awards, said school chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia and she congratulated the winners.
Expert talk on the role of police
The School of Law, CT University, organised an expert talk on the role of police in criminal justice system. SSP Harjeet Singh appraised the various parameters which described the role of police. Vice Chancellor (off.) Dr. Satish Kumar welcomed the guest and enlightened students the importance of police in the society and maintaining the law and order. Dr Simranjeet gill, Principal, School of Law , CT University, highlighted the importance of justice in the society and with the strong support of police administration, rights of people are secured amicably.
Annual Sports Day
RS Model Senior Secondary School organised annual sports day on Saturday with great zeal and enthusiasm. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, General Secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, was the chief guest and he declared the sports meet open with an inaugural address. The sports Day commenced with the march past. The students from LKG to class V participated in the various games and proved their mettle. PT show, gymnastic show, group dance, bhangra etc put up a marvellous show. The chief guest gave away the prizes and facilitated the winners with medals and certificates of excellence.
