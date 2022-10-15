Science fair held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Faculty of Science, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College organised ‘Science Fair-2022’ in which 500 students from around 50 institutions participated in various competitions. The events included collage making, placard making, slogan writing, rangoli making, Sudoku, and photography. The overall trophy in the college category was won by Khalsa College for Women and in the school category it was won by the DAV School, BRS Nagar.

Blood Donation Camp organised

The NSS unit of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana, held a blood donation camp in collaboration with NIFA Foundation on its campus. The camp saw sound participation as 104 donors donated their blood. The donors were later given an appreciation certificate by the institute and NIFA foundation.

Youth festival organised at GADVASU

Ludhiana: The 11th Youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, today witnessed collage making, clay modelling, elocution and poetry competitions. Dr Satyavan Rampal, Director, Students’ Welfare, said the youth festival aimed to propagate the concepts of communal harmony, brotherhood, courage and adventurism among the students by providing them a platform to showcase their talents. Dr APS Brar, the organising secretary of the festival, said students from various colleges of the university participated in the competitions and events. In collage making, Deep Kamal came first, Rajat was second and third spot was shared by Simranjit Kaur and Parmeet Kaur. In poster making, Anuragdeep Kaur was first, Upinderjit Kaur came second and Jasleen Kaur and Dalvir Singh shared the third spot. In cartooning, first spot was bagged by Lavleen Kaur of College of Veterinary Science, Niharika Maurya came second and the third spot was shared by Anuragdeep Kaur, College of Dairy Science and Technology, and Jasleen Kaur, College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana.