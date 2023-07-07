Scientists asked to gear up for insect-pest mgmt in kharif crops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 6

Taking stock of research and extension programmes, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University, called upon the scientists to gird up their loins to combat agricultural challenges emerging in terms of incidence of insects-pests and diseases in kharif crops.

Laying a strong emphasis on managing the pink bollworm infestation in early-sown cotton crop, Dr Gosal urged for distributing Pheromone traps free of cost to the needy farmers for surveillance. Citing PAU’s survey report, he said: “The incidence of pink bollworm was mainly recorded in early cotton crop sown after mustard (60-80 days old) and its incidence varied from 0 to 30 per cent, while the incidence of sucking insect-pests like whitefly, jassid and thrips was well below the economic threshold level.”

Dr Gosal said water-saving techniques like micro-irrigation, alternate wetting and drying, and reduced plot size during paddy transplanting were also being demonstrated in technology parks by Krishi Vigyan Kendras of Pathankot, Patiala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Mansa, Ropar, Samrala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib.