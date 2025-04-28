Scientists stress food safety at agri university convention

The Department of Food Science and Technology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, hosted a National Convention on "Safeguarding Our Food: Assuring Food Safety and Quality Assurance", bringing together over 370 delegates including leading scientists, academicians, policymakers, industry leaders and students from across the country. The event spotlighted urgent and complex challenges linked to food safety, public health and quality assurance across the supply chain.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of PAU, was the chief guest at the event. In his address, Dr Gosal underscored the need to bridge scientific research and grassroots implementation to ensure both safety and quality in food systems. Highlighting PAU's leadership in crop improvement, sustainable agriculture and post-harvest management, he called for deeper collaboration between research bodies, policy architects and industry stakeholders to build a more secure and resilient national food system.

The convention was honoured by the presence of Dr Bimlesh Mann, Assistant Director General (Education Planning & Home Science), ICAR, New Delhi and Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), as Guest of Honour. Dr Mann highlighted the need for a strong educational and regulatory framework that ensures food safety "from farm to fork." She praised the organisers for initiating critical dialogue on an issue that holds implications not only for national health but also for international trade.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor of GADVASU, Ludhiana, made a case for adopting the One Health approach - linking human, animal and environmental health as an integrated food safety strategy. Dr Gill pointed to GADVASU's work in zoonotic disease surveillance, residue monitoring and skills development, emphasising that "food safety is no longer just a sectoral concern - it is a public health priority and a national responsibility."

Adding a technical perspective, Dr Sandeep Mann, Head of Agricultural Structures & Environmental Control at ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana, discussed the role of infrastructure, environmental factors and storage technologies in ensuring food safety in post-harvest handling.

Providing an overview of the convention's thematic structure and goals, Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research at PAU, reaffirmed the university's commitment to pioneering research in food safety and ensuring scientific solutions reach end-users - from farmers to consumers.

Dr Savita Sharma, Head of the Department of Food Science and Technology and Convener of the Convention, said the national meet was designed to foster collaboration across academia, industry, government and regulatory agencies. She noted that the diverse perspectives shared at the convention helped reframe food safety not merely as a technical issue but as a shared societal duty.