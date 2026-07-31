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Home / Ludhiana / Scolded for 'inappropriate' hairstyle and tattoos, Class XI student slaps principal in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara

Scolded for 'inappropriate' hairstyle and tattoos, Class XI student slaps principal in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara

School expels student; District Education Officer constitutes inquiry team

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:20 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A student of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Machiwara, allegedly assaulted his school principal after being reprimanded for “indiscipline”.

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The principal had reportedly advised the student to maintain school decorum, while objecting to his tattoos and hairstyle.

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Harbouring a grudge, the student allegedly intercepted the principal on a road and attacked him on Wednesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media before it was taken down.

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District Education Officer Dimple Madan has constituted an inquiry team in the case. She said she would be able to get all details in a day or two as the incident had taken place outside the school premises.

The boy was a Class XII student at Government Senior Secondary School (Machhiwara Boys) in Ludhiana. He allegedly intercepted school principal Niranjan Kumar on a street and slapped him.

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An onlooker recorded the incident on his mobile phone and uploaded the video on Instagram.

Following the incident, the principal reportedly lodged a formal written complaint with the police against the student.

Meanwhile, the school administration summoned the student's parents and expelled him.

Acting on the principal's complaint, the police launched a search operation to apprehend the accused, but he is currently absconding.

School campus manager Narinder Singh alleged that the accused student's hairstyle was inappropriate. Principal Kumar had been instructing him for days to get a simple haircut, but the student had refused to comply, he alleged.

He alleged that the student was already being non-cooperative regarding his hairstyle when he also got tattoos on his body.

Teachers advised him that students should maintain a simple appearance and focus on their studies.

When teachers objected to his tattoos, the accused student began arguing with them. Consequently, the teachers reported the matter to the principal. The principal sternly asked the student to be disciplined and instructed him to listen to the teachers' advice.

Upset by the constant scolding, the student allegedly intercepted the principal after he stepped out of the school on Wednesday and slapped him.

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