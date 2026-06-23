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Home / Ludhiana / Scooter falls off bridge after hit by vehicle, one killed in Ludhiana

Scooter falls off bridge after hit by vehicle, one killed in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Two friends on an Activa were hit by an unidentified vehicle on Dugri bridge here on Monday morning. The impact was so severe that the Activa fell off the bridge. The youth driving the Activa died on the spot. His friend, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

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The deceased has been identified as Vipin and the injured as Raja. Vipin is survived by his wife and four daughters, all under the age of 10. Vipin was the sole breadwinner for the family.

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According to available information, Vipin, a native of Bihar, had been living in Ludhiana for the past 15 years and worked at a meat shop. On Monday morning, he and his friend Raja were going on their Activa to deliver some household items to a relative. The two were crossing the Dugri Bridge when an unknown vehicle hit their Activa from behind. The impact was so severe that both were thrown off the bridge. Vipin died on the spot, while Raja was seriously injured.

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