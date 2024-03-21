Scooter market: Traders await removal of garbage dump

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, March 20
Though waste compactors have been installed by the Municipal Corporation at some locations in the city under the Smart City Mission, shopkeepers of Scooter Market are still awaiting the removal of the garbage dump adjacent to their shops and the installation of a waste compactor system at a nearby site.
The MC had constructed a shed at the nearby Bhai Chattar Singh Park a few years ago for the installation of a static waste compactor system to remove the garbage dump from the Scooter Market. However, as of now, no compactor has been installed at the site, resulting in a significant amount of waste continuously being dumped under the flyover and on the road alongside shops in the market.
The shopkeepers also highlighted the the poor condition of public toilets constructed under the flyover in the market. They have also submitted complaints to the MC regarding the poor condition of the toilets and unsanitary conditions due to the uncovered dump in the market. However, the MC is yet to take any concrete action to address their complaints.
Satinderpal Singh, president of the Scooter Sellers’ Association, said they had been raising two major issues — uncovered garbage dump and dilapidated condition of public toilets in the market — for a long period but these had not been addressed by the civic body so far.
“We recently submitted a letter to the MC, requesting to renovate the public toilets in the market. These are in a deplorable condition and the public is unable to use them. Besides, our long-pending demand for the removal of the dump from the market has not been met so far,” he said.
An executive engineer of the corporation said he would look into the matter.
