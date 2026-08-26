Scorpio-N gifted on Father’s Day stolen from outside Ludhiana house

Thieves targeted a brand-new Mahindra Scorpio-N parked outside a house in the Dugri area of Ludhiana on the intervening night of August 24 and 25. The suspects reportedly used a master key to unlock the vehicle.

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The car had been purchased by a man for his father on Father’s Day.

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In his complaint to the police, 31-year-old Mayank Takkar, a resident of New Model Town, Ludhiana, stated that an unknown person stole his newly purchased Scorpio-N from near the park in front of his house. The vehicle had a temporary number plate as its permanent number was yet to be allotted.

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He said, as per the CCTV footage, a few persons arrived in a car in the early hours, surveyed the area for some time and then zeroed in on the Scorpio-N parked outside the house. One of them got out, unlocked the door with a master key, started the vehicle and the group fled the spot within a short time.

Mayank, who is the North head of a multinational company based in Gurugram, said he had bought the new Scorpio-N for his father on Father’s Day. The theft has come as a major shock to him.

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Dugri police on Tuesday registered a case against unknown persons and launched an investigation.

Investigating Officer ASI Rajesh Kumar said police teams were examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the accused and recover the stolen vehicle. The footage and pictures captured by the CCTV cameras have been collected for further investigation.