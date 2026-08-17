Scrap dealer gets Rs 5L extortion call

A scrap dealer from the Focal Point area here has received threatening calls and messages from unknown mobile numbers with the caller demanding Rs 5 lakh extortion and warning that the man and his family would be killed if the money was not paid.

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The matter came to light after the complainant approached the police. During investigation, the police have identified the suspect.

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Vijayender Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, lodged a complaint at the Focal Point police station, stating that a few days ago he was at home when a threatening message from an unknown number was received on his mobile phone. It stated that bullets would be fired at his scrap shop.

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As per the complainant, phone calls were received on his mobile on August 11 and on August 13. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh and said if the money was not paid, he and his family would have to face the consequences.

The police checked the mobile numbers used by the suspect. During the probe, information regarding the alleged involvement of Rajinder Kumar of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, came to light. The probe also found old enmity between the complainant and the alleged suspect. The police on Saturday registered a case against the suspect.