Scrap dealer robbed of Rs 15K at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

A scrap dealer was robbed of Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone by three armed robbers at gunpoint on the Lohara road here on Tuesday.

After the incident, the city police identified the robbers as Akash Kumar of Jaspal Bangar, Pardeep Pandey of New Mahadev Nagar and Aman Gupta of Khamano.

Complainant Rahul Goyal told the police that he ran a scrap shop on the Lohara road. On December 27, three persons came to his shop for selling some scrap. The moment he took the scrap and put it on the weighing machine, one of the persons pointed a gun at him.

The accused then looted the cash and the mobile phone from him. “When the robbers were fleeing I nabbed one of them and told him to reveal their names and addresses. He gave me the information demanded by me. Unfortunately, that robber also pushed me away and fled. I then informed the police,” revealed the complainant.

ASI Raghuvir Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the robbers.