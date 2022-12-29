Scrap dealer robbed of Rs 15K at gunpoint

Ludhiana, December 28
A scrap dealer was robbed of Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone by three armed robbers at gunpoint on the Lohara road here on Tuesday.
After the incident, the city police identified the robbers as Akash Kumar of Jaspal Bangar, Pardeep Pandey of New Mahadev Nagar and Aman Gupta of Khamano.
Complainant Rahul Goyal told the police that he ran a scrap shop on the Lohara road. On December 27, three persons came to his shop for selling some scrap. The moment he took the scrap and put it on the weighing machine, one of the persons pointed a gun at him.
The accused then looted the cash and the mobile phone from him. “When the robbers were fleeing I nabbed one of them and told him to reveal their names and addresses. He gave me the information demanded by me. Unfortunately, that robber also pushed me away and fled. I then informed the police,” revealed the complainant.
ASI Raghuvir Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the robbers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...