Scrap dealers’ strike enters seventh day

Ludhiana, September 6

The strike of scrap dealers entered seventh day on Wednesday. Industrial hubs of Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana are facing acute shortage of scrap. However, on the other hand, there is a long waiting line to unload scrap in Himachal as all the trucks are moving towards the neighbouring state.

It was believed that something fruitful would come out from meetings that were held with elected representatives, but no progress has been made in this regard so far.

Mahinder Gupta from Mandi Gobindgarh, who is the president of the Scrap Dealer Association, said the production in furnaces was badly hit due to checking by the GST Department since the last two to three months.

Alleging harassment, Gupta said, “Heavy penalties are being imposed on scrap dealers. While the margin is not even 1 per cent, penalties are 72 per cent.”

Some scrap dealers have alleged that checking by the department was an attempt to harass the industry and its allied units.

The GST officials, however, maintain that many of the scrap dealers and furnace owners are evading taxes, due to which the department had to tighten the noose over the defaulters.

KK Garg, president, Induction and Furnace Association of North India, said, “The government should start taking action against the actual culprits. Everyone should not be penalised for a handful of black-sheep.”

