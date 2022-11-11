Scrap dope test condition, urges sanitary staff union

Ludhiana, November 10
Days after the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation made dope test mandatory for contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men, whose services were regularised, members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, Ludhiana, on Thursday met MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu in this regard.
The delegation of the committee led by its chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Singh Sekhon demanded that the order regarding dope test condition must be revoked. They said 80-85% of safai karamcharis and sewer men, who had got appointment letters for regular jobs, have already got their medical examination done. They also demanded the removal of another condition regarding the submission of the SC certificate at the time of appointment of the sanitation workers concerned.
Notably, the state government recently announced the regularisation of the jobs of 3,542 contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men of the MC and then the process was launched to hand over regular job appointment letters to them. But, the jobs of a number of contractual employees, whose age is above 42 years, have not been regularised by the government despite the fact they have been working with the MC for a long.
Committee president Jasdev Singh Sekhon said they also demanded from the MC chief that jobs of that contractual staff whose age is above 42 years should be given regular job appointment letters at the earliest.
