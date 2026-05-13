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Home / Ludhiana / Scrapping of NEET-UG exam leaves aspirants in a mess

Scrapping of NEET-UG exam leaves aspirants in a mess

Stress, uncertainty put students’ resilience to the test

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:37 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Students at a NEET-UG test centre in Ludhiana. FILE
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scrapped the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was conducted on May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates, citing reports of a question paper leak. The agency added that fresh dates for the re-exam, along with issuance of revised admit cards, would be announced soon.

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The cancellation has caused a nationwide outrage and widespread confusion among aspirants. Many aspirants from Punjab, who undertake intensive coaching to prepare for the exam have been left in shock. “I had prepared for around six months for the exam and attempted nearly 450 marks out of 720. After hearing about the cancellation, I was extremely disappointed. However, I have decided to start preparing for the next attempt with full dedication,” said Khuldeep Anand, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Ludhiana.

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Khuldeep added that the incident had affected the confidence of many students, but aspirants had no option except to refocus and wait for the fresh examination schedule. Similarly, Anhad Singh (18), a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh road, Ludhiana, said the cancellation came as a major shock for sincere students who had worked hard for years. “I attempted around 712 marks and the exam went very well. I had been preparing for the past two years with a very hectic routine. It is not the fault of students that the paper got leaked,” he said.

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Expressing concern over the uncertainty surrounding the re-examination, Anhad said students were now under mental stress as they feared such incidents could happen again. “I am confused and worried about preparing for the exam again because there is no guarantee that the next paper will not get leaked. Students lose both time and confidence due to such incidents,” he added.

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