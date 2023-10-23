Scribe booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

The Machhiwara police yesterday registered a case of extortion against Dharminder Singh of Machhiwara, a reporter of an online news channel, ‘India24 Infoline News’.

Complainant Jatinder Sharma said he runs a school at Garhi Tarkhana where he had employed Roshan Singh as a security guard. He was sacked due to his non-serious attitude.

On July 20, Dharminder alleged that Roshan’s dues were not cleared. He demanded a huge sum as ‘extortion’ else threatened to broadcast a news. When the money was not given, he ran a fake report on the online channel following which a complaint was filed, he said.