Scribe booked for extortion

Ludhiana, October 22
The Machhiwara police yesterday registered a case of extortion against Dharminder Singh of Machhiwara, a reporter of an online news channel, ‘India24 Infoline News’.
Complainant Jatinder Sharma said he runs a school at Garhi Tarkhana where he had employed Roshan Singh as a security guard. He was sacked due to his non-serious attitude.
On July 20, Dharminder alleged that Roshan’s dues were not cleared. He demanded a huge sum as ‘extortion’ else threatened to broadcast a news. When the money was not given, he ran a fake report on the online channel following which a complaint was filed, he said.
