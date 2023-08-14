Scribe under lens over addict’s video

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 13

The role of a scribe has come under the police scanner after a video of a drug addict woman went viral on social media, in which she was seen talking about her drug habits.

Additional DCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said a scribe of a social media channel asked a woman at a park at Salem Tabri to talk about her drug habits and availability of drugs and recorded her video. The woman went on to say that she can indulge in a sexual relationship with anyone who can buy drugs for her.

The ADCP said, “The alleged reporter had assured the woman that he would not upload her video on social media and even promised to give her Rs 2,000. But later the reporter uploaded the video on social media and brought disrepute to the woman. Reporter had also given the woman Rs 1,000.”

“We have launched an investigation into the role of the alleged reporter and legal action may be taken against the reporter. The police have admitted the woman in the video at a drug de-addiction centre for her treatment,” Sran added.

