Scrutiny of malls' tax returns begins

Ludhiana, August 30
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has started scrutinising the property tax returns filed by the managements of different shopping malls in the city.
The exercise has been initiated from areas falling under Zone D of the civic body. A team of MC officials also inspected a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road in this regard on Tuesday. Officials stated that inspections would be conducted at other malls as well in the coming days.
100% penalty
A 100% penalty is imposed on defaulters, if anyone is found to have filed a wrong property tax in the past. —Jasdev Singh Sekhon, MC Zonal Commissioner
MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said that property tax is filed on the basis of self-assessment while tax returns of malls are filed under rental category. The property tax rate for rental property is 7.5 per cent of the annual rent received from the building.
Sekhon said that the inspections were being conducted to ensure that the property tax was filed by the mall owners and management as per norms.
“A 100 per cent penalty is imposed on defaulters, if anyone is found to have filed a wrong property tax in the past,” added Sekhon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months