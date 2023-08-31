Scrutiny of malls' tax returns begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has started scrutinising the property tax returns filed by the managements of different shopping malls in the city.

The exercise has been initiated from areas falling under Zone D of the civic body. A team of MC officials also inspected a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road in this regard on Tuesday. Officials stated that inspections would be conducted at other malls as well in the coming days.

100% penalty A 100% penalty is imposed on defaulters, if anyone is found to have filed a wrong property tax in the past. —Jasdev Singh Sekhon, MC Zonal Commissioner

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said that property tax is filed on the basis of self-assessment while tax returns of malls are filed under rental category. The property tax rate for rental property is 7.5 per cent of the annual rent received from the building.

Sekhon said that the inspections were being conducted to ensure that the property tax was filed by the mall owners and management as per norms.

“A 100 per cent penalty is imposed on defaulters, if anyone is found to have filed a wrong property tax in the past,” added Sekhon.