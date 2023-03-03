Scuffle at wedding

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A scuffle broke out during a marriage function on the Tibba road late on Wednesday night. A few suffered minor injuries in the incident. Sources said some youths from the groom and bridegroom, who were in an inebriated state, had heated arguments over some dispute and in no time, the situation took an ugly turn. Both groups hurled chairs, glasses, plates and bottles at each other. The function had to be stopped midway. Tibba police officials reached the spot for investigation. However, the police were yet to register a case in the matter.