Scuffle on Tajpur Road turns violent, shots fired

A scuffle between two groups on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana took a violent turn when shots were fired, leading to panic among residents of the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute began between Deepak Rajput and Ganga Sagar over a financial transaction yesterday on Tajpur road. Sagar’s friend Suraj Kumar called Deepak to a travel office near Garib Das da Dhaba, where the situation turned bad.

After getting information about firing, the police from division No. 7 arrived at the scene and took Suraj and Sagar into custody. They also seized a .32-bore pistol, two cartridges and two empty shells. An FIR was registered against nine individuals, including Suraj and Sagar. The police also recovered a car and arms licence of the accused who fired shots.

The police have launched further investigation to gather more evidence and nab other individuals involved in the scuffle.