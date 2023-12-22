Scuffle over petty issue leaves elderly man dead

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 21

The Jodhan police have initiated a probe into an incident in which a septuagenarian ex-serviceman, also a former policeman, of Dhaipai village in Ludhiana district, succumbed to his head injuries inflicted in a quarrel with a neighbour, another ex-serviceman.

The deceased was identified as Shingara Singh (71) and the suspect as Jagdeep Singh.

Dakha DSP Amandeep Singh said police personnel, led by SHO, Jodhan, Jagjit Singh, had initiated a probe into the incident and an FIR would be registered after recording statements the kin of the deceased.

Gurmit Kaur of Dhaipai village alleged that Jagdeep had hit her husband Shingara Singh on the head with a metallic rod following which he succumbed to the fatal injuries. The victim and his neighbour had a scuffle over some dispute related to a drain.

Probe revealed that the dispute between them started long ago. On Thursday, they had a scuffle over the issue.

Profusely bleeding Shingara was taken to the Civil Hospital at Pakhowal, where he was declared brought dead. The autopsy would be conducted at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, after registration of a case.

