SDM summons entire executive body of LDCA

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, December 2

West Ludhiana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana has issued summons to all the members of the executive body of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) to appear before her in person and submit the financial documents which have the records of everyday transactions.

‘Pitches constructed without signing agreement’ Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association alleged that the Ludhiana District Cricket Association had prepared practice pitches at the SCD Government College ground at a cost of over Rs 14 lakh without signing any agreement with the college authorities. In the absence of any agreement, the Punjab Cricket Association had declined to reimburse the amount. Subsequently, the college authorities had banned LDCA entry. The allegations against cricket body Annual general meeting (AGM) of the body not held for 2 years to get expenditures approved

Audited account statement not made public

No information available on filing of ITR.

Practice pitches constructed at SCD Government College also under scanner

Alleging misappropriation of LDCA funds, the Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA) had filed a complaint with the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the LDCA. The complaint was filed in the first week of October.

The LOCPA had alleged in the complaint that the executive body of the LDCA had been indulging in embezzlement of funds and the annual general meeting (AGM) had not been convened in the last two years to get expenditures approved. The audited account statement had also not been made public, the association said. No information was available on the filing of ITR by the LDCA as well.

It was also alleged that the LDCA had prepared practice pitches at a cost of over Rs 14 lakh at the SCD Government College ground without signing any agreement with the college authorities. In the absence of any agreement, the PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) had declined to reimburse the amount. Subsequently, the college authorities had banned the entry of LDCA and a huge amount of money had therefore gone into the drain.

The Deputy Commissioner had marked an inquiry to Ludhiana West SDM, who had called the office-bearers of the body to appear before her on November 15.

On that day, only four officials — namely Satish Mangal, Rakesh Saini, Anupam Kumaria and Manik Bassi, the president, senior vice-president, general secretary and treasurer, respectively, of the LDCA — had turned up.

During this meeting, Anupam Kumaria, the general secretary of the body, had submitted that the accounts/balance sheet for the year 2021-22 was still pending and had not been presented by the treasurer, Manik Bassi, despite repeated requests by the executive committee members of the association.

On November 15, the office-bearers requested for more time to submit the records. The SDM allowed them to submit the required information on November 30 and directed that all the office-bearers of the body be present.

However, besides the four officials, only Amarvir, the joint secretary of the association, appeared on November 30. On Wednesday, Kumaria submitted another document (copy of account statement), in which it was alleged that the LDCA had been converted into a trust without obtaining his signature and the approval of the general house. Moreover, an amount of around Rs 24 lakh had been withdrawn from the account on different dates without approval.

On Thursday, the SDM issued summons to the entire executive committee of the association and asked its members to be present at her office on December 5 at 11 am.