 SDM summons entire executive body of LDCA : The Tribune India

‘Misappropriation’ OF FUNDS

SDM summons entire executive body of LDCA

Association’s general secretary says Rs 24L withdrawn from bank account without approval

SDM summons entire executive body of LDCA


Anil Datt

Ludhiana, December 2

West Ludhiana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana has issued summons to all the members of the executive body of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) to appear before her in person and submit the financial documents which have the records of everyday transactions.

‘Pitches constructed without signing agreement’

Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association alleged that the Ludhiana District Cricket Association had prepared practice pitches at the SCD Government College ground at a cost of over Rs 14 lakh without signing any agreement with the college authorities. In the absence of any agreement, the Punjab Cricket Association had declined to reimburse the amount. Subsequently, the college authorities had banned LDCA entry.

The allegations against cricket body

  • Annual general meeting (AGM) of the body not held for 2 years to get expenditures approved
  • Audited account statement not made public
  • No information available on filing of ITR.
  • Practice pitches constructed at SCD Government College also under scanner

Alleging misappropriation of LDCA funds, the Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA) had filed a complaint with the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the LDCA. The complaint was filed in the first week of October.

The LOCPA had alleged in the complaint that the executive body of the LDCA had been indulging in embezzlement of funds and the annual general meeting (AGM) had not been convened in the last two years to get expenditures approved. The audited account statement had also not been made public, the association said. No information was available on the filing of ITR by the LDCA as well.

It was also alleged that the LDCA had prepared practice pitches at a cost of over Rs 14 lakh at the SCD Government College ground without signing any agreement with the college authorities. In the absence of any agreement, the PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) had declined to reimburse the amount. Subsequently, the college authorities had banned the entry of LDCA and a huge amount of money had therefore gone into the drain.

The Deputy Commissioner had marked an inquiry to Ludhiana West SDM, who had called the office-bearers of the body to appear before her on November 15.

On that day, only four officials — namely Satish Mangal, Rakesh Saini, Anupam Kumaria and Manik Bassi, the president, senior vice-president, general secretary and treasurer, respectively, of the LDCA — had turned up.

During this meeting, Anupam Kumaria, the general secretary of the body, had submitted that the accounts/balance sheet for the year 2021-22 was still pending and had not been presented by the treasurer, Manik Bassi, despite repeated requests by the executive committee members of the association.

On November 15, the office-bearers requested for more time to submit the records. The SDM allowed them to submit the required information on November 30 and directed that all the office-bearers of the body be present.

However, besides the four officials, only Amarvir, the joint secretary of the association, appeared on November 30. On Wednesday, Kumaria submitted another document (copy of account statement), in which it was alleged that the LDCA had been converted into a trust without obtaining his signature and the approval of the general house. Moreover, an amount of around Rs 24 lakh had been withdrawn from the account on different dates without approval.

On Thursday, the SDM issued summons to the entire executive committee of the association and asked its members to be present at her office on December 5 at 11 am.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

2
Diaspora

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

3
Punjab

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

4
Trending

Man dies after iron rod breaks window, pierces his neck on board Delhi-Kanpur train

5
Nation

Narco test: Aaftab killed Shraddha in 'a fit of rage', reveals about her mobile phone, weapons he used to chop her body

6
Delhi

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

7
Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

8
Punjab

Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India, says Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

10
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...

IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab


Cities

View All

MC shifts vends to designated spot

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

3 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 44.95 lakh in Paris auction

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes addl charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic