SDM takes stock of paddy procurement in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, October 12

Ludhiana (East) SDM Gursimran Singh Dhillon today took stock of paddy procurement in Sahnewal and assured farmers of all support of the administration. He also reviewed the arrangements made for assured supply of clean drinking water and maintenance of cleanliness in the mandi.

Payal SDM Gursimran Singh Dhillon asked officials of the procurement agencies that the details of the crops procured from the farmers should be immediately uploaded on the portal. He further assured that each and every grain of the farmer shall be purchased by the Punjab government in a transparent and smooth manner.

He said a total of 27,000 quintal of paddy had arrived in the Sahnewal grain market to date out of which 23,490 had been purchased by different government agencies. He also assured the arthiyas too that they shall face no problem and their payments shall be assured in a timely manner.

Further, the government has initiated steps to expedite the lifting of foodgrains from the mandis, the SDM said. Use of tractors and trailers for lifting the paddy from the mandis and transferring it to rice-shelling units shall go a long way in clearing the space for more produce. The system of reverting to issuing of offline passes too has been expedited the lifting process. The grains too shall be lifted in a timely manner and no farmer shall have any complaints against the system of clearance, the SDM assured.

He said the government has made arrangements to ensure hassle-free procurement of paddy in the state. He asked the farmers to bring moisture free paddy so that they may not have to suffer on any account.