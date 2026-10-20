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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: SDMs told to inspect melas, ensure safety compliance

Ludhiana: SDMs told to inspect melas, ensure safety compliance

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:03 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has directed all SDMs in the district to inspect melas being organised across their respective subdivisions ahead of Dasehra celebrations on Tuesday.

Jain said SDMs had been instructed to immediately inspect all melas, carnivals and amusement rides to ensure compliance with safety norms. He told The Tribune that any lapse in safety arrangements could put visitors at risk.

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“If any violation is found, SDMs will have the authority to stop the mela and get an FIR registered against the contractor, operator and other persons responsible for organising it under the relevant provisions of law. Any laxity in implementing these orders will be viewed seriously. The directions come into force with immediate effect,” Jain said.

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He added that SDMs would also verify whether organisers had obtained the required permissions and were adhering to all prescribed safety measures.

The nine days of Navratri and Dasehra hold great significance for city residents. Major Dasehra melas that attract large crowds are organised at Daresi Grounds, Vardhman Chowk, Government College for Girls, Agar Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Durga Mata Mandir and several other locations across the city.

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Ludhiana is home to a large migrant population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for whom Dussehra celebrations hold special religious importance. Thousands of devotees visit mela grounds with their families to witness the festivities. Large effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnada, packed with firecrackers, are traditionally set ablaze during Dasehra celebrations.

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