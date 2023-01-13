Sea of supporters welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 12

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra today reached Ludhiana and local Congress workers and leaders were seen in an upbeat mood during the event.

It started around 7 am instead of 6 am due to fog and Rahul Gandhi was seen in his usual appearance in a T-shirt without turban today. At 9 am, he took his first tea break at the house of a farmer, Karam Singh, at Nandpur village in Sahnewal. At 9:40 am, the yatra was resumed.

A sea of supporters welcomed Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana. Congress flags on both sides of roads and life size posters of the Congress leader were displayed on the way.

He reached Samrala Chowk today while covering Khanna, Sanhewal and Doraha. After reaching Ludhiana, he halted for a few minutes at Oswal Woollen Mills. Later, the former party chief addressed the gathering at Samrala Chowk.

He said comparing Ludhiana to Manchester was wrong but in fact, Manchester was like Ludhiana. The city could have progressed a lot and given competition to China but wrong policies of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government have stagnated its growth.

Women in a large number were seen during the yatra. Many of the women raising jaikara ‘Bole So Nihal” entered the venue. A woman carrying a white pigeon, to be given to the Congress leader, was unable to reach Rahul Gandhi and was later rescued by PPCC chief Raja Warring.

“1984 was an unfortunate incident and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh have termed it as unfortunate and even apologised. It is not possible to go back in time but we should move forward. We should apply medicine on injuries now rather than digging it,” said MP Ravneet Bittu. Bittu said it was a historical yatra and everyone should lift oneself above the party politics and be a part of it.

A Congress worker said the yatra was not only of the Congress but also of the entire nation. “We have seen people in enthusiasm and we are sure the Congress will form the next government,” he said.

District Congress president Sanjay Talwar and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those others present.