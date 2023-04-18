‘Sealed’ community centre in BRS Nagar to reopen soon

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 17

In all likelihood, the community centre in H/I Block of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar colony would reopen soon for use of area residents for social, other gatherings and common community purposes.

A community centre in H/I Block of the posh colony, developed by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), and another in the C-Block of the same colony were sealed in year 2017 after the cancellation of allotment of land to the respective Resident Welfare Societies in year 2014 for default in payment towards cost of land and other irregularities.

In the orders issued for cancellation of allotment of 2,000 square yards land on which the building of the community centre was constructed, the allottee had also been charged with illegal change of land use, violation of building bylaws, construction of building without approved building plans and misuse of the premises for commercial purpose, in addition to default in payment of arrears of land on reserve price.

Besides, on the complaints received from residents of the colony about ‘commercial use’ of the premises, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Local Government Department had also conducted inquiries in which allegations of default on payment, violation of building bylaws, illegal change of land use, running marriage palaces without mandatory approvals and misuse of the premises for commercial purpose were found to be true.

Confirming that the LIT was thinking in terms of reopening the community centre for its use for the desired purpose (community gatherings and functions), LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder said AAP legislator from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi had intervened on behalf of the affected residents of the area (BRS Nagar), who wanted the community centre to reopen.

He said the allottee society had filed a court case in which the petitioners had expressed their willingness to withdraw on the condition that the community centre be reopened and operated by the LIT authorities at its own level, at least for the time being.

“In case the court case is withdrawn or the litigants submitted an affidavit to this effect, we will take further necessary action for reopening the community centre. The trust is also keen that the land and building, meant for use by residents, should be put to use for the desired purpose,” said Bhinder.

LIT officials said the community centre in C-Block of the colony with a similar fate had already been thrown open for use by residents and its working was presently managed by the Trust at its own level.