Search operation at Malerkotla Sub-Jail to curb unlawful activities

To eliminate the possibility of unlawful activities by inmates, the District Police conducted an extensive search operation at the Malerkotla Sub-Jail. The operation was carried out around the jail premises to ensure no illegal activities were taking place.

Although no objectionable items were found during the operation, which was supervised by IGP (SOG) Gautam Cheema and SSP Gagan Ajit Singh, jail authorities were instructed to stay coordinated with the district police and report any unusual incidents at or near the jail premises.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh reported that around 100 police officers, each led by a gazetted officer, conducted a comprehensive search of the local sub-jail in the early hours of Saturday. This was part of the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign.

The operation involved a thorough inspection of the entire prison, including five barracks, the kitchen and the stores. All 299 inmates were frisked. The primary focus of the operation was to recover narcotics, illegal gadgets and phones or any other digital devices typically used for sharing information or digital data. Officers also interacted with inmates and jail staff to detect any factionalism among the prisoners.

After reviewing the security arrangements, both IGP Cheema and SSP Singh urged jail authorities to foster an environment that supports the reform of inmates and aligns with the government’s campaign to eliminate drugs from the state.