Search operation at Malerkotla Sub-Jail to curb unlawful activities

Search operation at Malerkotla Sub-Jail to curb unlawful activities

To eliminate the possibility of unlawful activities by inmates, the District Police conducted an extensive search operation at the Malerkotla Sub-Jail. The operation was carried out around the jail premises to ensure no illegal activities were taking place. Although no...
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 07:51 AM May 05, 2025 IST
IGP (SOG) Gautam Cheema and SSP Malerkotla interact with staff of the sub-jail kitchen in Malerkotla on Saturday.
To eliminate the possibility of unlawful activities by inmates, the District Police conducted an extensive search operation at the Malerkotla Sub-Jail. The operation was carried out around the jail premises to ensure no illegal activities were taking place.

Although no objectionable items were found during the operation, which was supervised by IGP (SOG) Gautam Cheema and SSP Gagan Ajit Singh, jail authorities were instructed to stay coordinated with the district police and report any unusual incidents at or near the jail premises.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh reported that around 100 police officers, each led by a gazetted officer, conducted a comprehensive search of the local sub-jail in the early hours of Saturday. This was part of the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign.

The teams found nothing objectionable during the operation, which was closely supervised by IGP (SOG) Gautam Cheema. However, jail authorities were advised to promptly inform the district police of any unusual incidents inside or around the prison.

The operation involved a thorough inspection of the entire prison, including five barracks, the kitchen and the stores. All 299 inmates were frisked. The primary focus of the operation was to recover narcotics, illegal gadgets and phones or any other digital devices typically used for sharing information or digital data. Officers also interacted with inmates and jail staff to detect any factionalism among the prisoners.

After reviewing the security arrangements, both IGP Cheema and SSP Singh urged jail authorities to foster an environment that supports the reform of inmates and aligns with the government’s campaign to eliminate drugs from the state.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
