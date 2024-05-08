Second consecutive win for Ludhiana City FC

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 7
Ludhiana City Football Club registered an emphatic 4-0 win over International SC to record their second consecutive victory in the ongoing Punjab Football League Division III being organised by the Punjab Football Association.
The match was played at Guru Ram Das Stadium of Dangon village in Raikot tehsil, Ludhiana district, today. In the first match of the league, Ludhiana City FC had drubbed Skiller Football Academy (Jalandhar) 5-0.
Ludhiana City FC went into the lead in the 27th minute through Tegbir Singh. They increased the lead just before halftime when Jagsir Singh found the target. Ludhiana outfit struck twice in the 81st minute as Tarun Kumar and Gurbhej Singh sent in sizzlers into the net to help their side wrap up the issue comfortably.
In the third match, scheduled to be held on May 14 at Dangon in Ludhiana district, Ludhiana City FC will clash swords with United FC.
