Secretaries to create awareness on direct seeding technique

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

The Chief Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana district, Dr Narinder Singh Benipal, said training was given to secretaries concerned regarding the direct seeding technique of rice.

Addressing a meeting here today, Dr Benipal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had given instructions that more and more farmers should be encouraged to adopt direct sowing of paddy so that continuous depletion of the groundwater level could be controlled.

Notably, the Punjab Government has announced financial aid of Rs 1,500 per acre to each farmer, who sows paddy through the direct rice seeding technique. Dr Benipal said secretaries of co-operative societies were in direct touch with farmers. So, they could play a vital role in the awareness campaign on direct seeding technique, he added.