Sect followers to provide free medical facilities

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 10

Followers of Gurmat Sewa Society and Nirmal Ashram at Jandali Khurd have come forward to serve society by providing free medical services, including diagnostic tests and treatment.

A homeopathic dispensary running at present is being upgraded to a well-equipped and more spacious primary health-care centre at Jandali Khurd village.

Besides continuing regular free treatment at OPD (Out Patient Department), the followers will also facilitate the organisation of free medical camps at remote localities of the area.

Giani Gagandeep Singh Nirmaley, chief of society, appreciated that his followers, hailing from all sections of society and communities, had been serving through various means. Fighting against environmental pollution, providing poor drinking water, free regular dispensary, ambulance service and helping poor children in their studies were among the noble services provided by volunteers of the various centres of the organisation in the past.

The enthusiasts have now come forward to update facilities at the free dispensary according to needs of those living in the region.

“Though they have already been contributing generously for organising public utility projects, they have now come forward to shift the existing dispensary of the Ashram to a more spacious and well-equipped primary health centre at Jandali Khurd village,” said Baba Gagandeep Nirmaley, maintaining that the new building coming up would be ready soon.