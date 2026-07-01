Sector 32 abduction an act of revenge over June 25 Shimlapuri firing incident, say Ludhiana police

The abduction of a man from Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road at gunpoint on Sunday night was an act of revenge linked to a firing incident reported in Shimlapuri’s Guru Gobind Singh Nagar on June 25, the police said on Tuesday.

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According to the police, the kidnapping was allegedly orchestrated by Sahil Kumar, alias Samrat, who suspected Shubham Manchanda of being involved in the firing outside his house earlier this month.

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The police said Sahil, the son of a city-based realtor, is facing trial in a murder case and was recently released on bail. An FIR has been registered against him and his associates on charges of kidnapping, assault and other offences. Raids are underway to arrest the accused.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Raj Kumar said Sahil and Shubham knew each other and had a long-standing rivalry. Sahil had earlier lived in LIG flats near Shubham’s residence before shifting to Shimlapuri. Both men had criminal backgrounds, the police said.

According to the ACP, Shubham had gone to the Sector 32 market with his friends, Sachin and Diljot, on Sunday night when around 12 persons allegedly arrived in a Toyota Innova. On seeing them, Sachin fled, while Shubham and Diljot were allegedly assaulted.

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The police said the confrontation soon escalated into violence, with members of both groups allegedly attacking each other. During the clash, Shubham allegedly opened fire. The accused then allegedly overpowered him, forced him into the vehicle and abducted him.

According to the police, Shubham was taken to another location, where he was allegedly assaulted before being abandoned near Punjab Agricultural University.

The police later rescued Shubham and registered a separate case against him for allegedly opening fire during the clash. An illegal pistol was recovered from his possession, the police said. Shubham is reportedly involved in at least five criminal cases. The police said further investigation was underway to trace Sahil and the remaining accused and establish the exact sequence of events leading to the alleged abduction and firing.