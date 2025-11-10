DT
Sector-specific industrial policies to be launched by 2026: Minister Arora

Sector-specific industrial policies to be launched by 2026: Minister Arora

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:06 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Minister Sanjeev Arora at an industry interaction session.
Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) organised an industry interaction session with Sanjeev Arora, Cabinet Minister, Government of Punjab (Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion, NRI Affairs and Power) as the chief guest and keynote speaker.

Addressing the gathering, Arora said Punjab would align its thrust industries with national priorities and introduce additional incentives to accelerate state industrial growth. Emphasising the need for agriculture–industry synergy, he highlighted the importance of increasing productivity and promoting collaboration for sustainable development.

On environmental measures, the minister said that significant progress had been made in managing dairy waste and improving Buddha Dariya’s condition, along with plans to establish new biogas plants. He also spoke about the Punjab Development Commission’s contributions and the creation of sector-wise industrial committees to ensure direct and effective industry representation. Sector-specific policies are expected by January 2026.

Arora announced over Rs 250 crore investment to upgrade state R&D centres and reiterated that Punjab’s landlocked geography would not limit industrial expansion. He confirmed that Halwara Airport was ready and awaiting final clearance to begin serving the region.

The minister highlighted Centre–state collaboration on key infrastructure projects and shared upcoming initiatives, including a private industrial park policy and incentives for the modernisation of existing industries.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from industrialists, entrepreneurs, academicians and professionals, further reinforcing the LMA’s role as a dynamic platform for policy dialogue and industry development.

