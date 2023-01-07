'Security at Civil Hospital a core issue'

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 6

Security has always been an issue at the Civil Hospital. Yesterday, the hospital was ransacked by kin of a deceased youth after his body kept in the hospital mortuary was received by another family mistakenly. It was not the first time that such an incident occurred on the hospital premises. Families attacking doctors on duty and ransacking the hospital has become common these days.

After the incident, the police post has been shifted to the room located opposite the room of the Emergency Medical Officer and a few cops have been deployed at the entrance of the emergency and a police vehicle with cameras was also stationed at the hospital.

Dr Rohit Rampal, vice-president of the Ludhiana Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, said security at the Civil Hospital had never been taken seriously.

“Numerous incidents have occurred where doctors have to bear the wrath of the patient’s kin. We are here to help patients and we do not expect such treatment from families,” he said.

In July last year, a youth was murdered at the emergency ward. After the incident, doctors were angered over poor security arrangements at the hospital and issued an ultimatum to the police authorities. Doctors had demanded adequate security, especially on the emergency premises. Ludhiana Police Commissioner, in response to the doctors’ demand, had promised to provide a round-the-clock PCR van at the hospital. He had also promised to increase staff at the police post on the hospital premises.

But things remained the same and nothing much changed as again in October on Diwali night, an incident of misbehaviour with an on-duty medical officer was reported from the hospital.

Five persons were reported to the Civil Hospital emergency at around midnight for their medico-legal examination. They were in an intoxicated state and demanded an out-of-the-queue turn and earliest MLR preparation on the pretext of their links to a local politician. Miscreants used abusive language and barge into the EMO room by breaking doors.

On October 21, an incident of misbehaviour with the on-duty medical officer was reported from the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Jagraon. The miscreant assaulted other patients, created ruckus and damaged public property.

Make security arrangements a regular feature, says doc Dr Rampal said: “We have been repeatedly apprised the higher authorities of the sorry state of security arrangements at the Civil Hospital. We need permanent solution to the problem so that doctors, who saves lives, do not have to worry about their own lives. We hope arrangements made by the Police Department would be on a permanent basis.”

“Security has been a core issue for us. We have discussed it time and again with previous governments and with the current government as well. Its high time that a pragmatic solution is provided to the perennial problem,” said another doctor from the hospital.