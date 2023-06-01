Security beefed up ahead of Bluestar anniversary

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal/ Raikot, May 31
The police are on toes ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary and the observance of ‘Ghallughara’ (holocaust) week by Sikh organisations in the region.
Security arrangements have been intensified and Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) launched in sensitive areas.
The police have also intensified night domination, combing operations and patrolling.
SHOs have been supervised to lead routine checking at public places, including bus stands and railway stations, to prevent the intrusion of anti-social elements.
Deepak Hilori, Amneet Kaur Kondal and Navneet Singh Bains, SSPs at Malerkotla, Khanna and Ludhiana (Rural), respectively, lead the operations in their respective areas today.
Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said beat officers had been advised to conduct special checking near public places and religious places and keep a close watch on the activities of strangers.
Traffic in-charge Balvir Singh said all vehicles entering and leaving the region are being searched to rule out possibility of any intrusion of anti-social elements or weapons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...