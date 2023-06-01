Security beefed up ahead of Bluestar anniversary

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal/ Raikot, May 31

The police are on toes ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary and the observance of ‘Ghallughara’ (holocaust) week by Sikh organisations in the region.

Security arrangements have been intensified and Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) launched in sensitive areas.

The police have also intensified night domination, combing operations and patrolling.

SHOs have been supervised to lead routine checking at public places, including bus stands and railway stations, to prevent the intrusion of anti-social elements.

Deepak Hilori, Amneet Kaur Kondal and Navneet Singh Bains, SSPs at Malerkotla, Khanna and Ludhiana (Rural), respectively, lead the operations in their respective areas today.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said beat officers had been advised to conduct special checking near public places and religious places and keep a close watch on the activities of strangers.

Traffic in-charge Balvir Singh said all vehicles entering and leaving the region are being searched to rule out possibility of any intrusion of anti-social elements or weapons.