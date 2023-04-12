Security beefed up ahead of festival

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot /Payal, April 11

Security has been beefed up in the region ahead of the ‘Talwandi Sabo congregation call’ given by the fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh for Baisakhi.

Besides undertaking conventional proactive measures to check the movement and intrusion of antisocial elements in the guise of visitors, the police have set up inter-district nakas on highways and roads connecting the region with other parts of the state.

Highway surveillance has emerged as an important task for the police here because Ludhiana-Malerkotla, Ludhiana-Barnala and Ludhiana-Jagraon roads connecting the venue of the Baisakhi congregation with the northern parts of the state pass through this region.

Besides reinforcing night domination surveillance, the police are organising special nakas, search and combing operations in all subdivisions of Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna police districts.

Authorities said vigil has been enhanced around government installations, marriage palaces, educational institutes, railway stations, bus stops, religious places and busy markets.

SSPs Deepak Hilori, Navneet Bains and Amneet Kondal are supervising security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

Social organisations have also been roped in to sensitise residents about the significance of community policing in maintaining peace in the region.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Sandhu said the police were committed to ensure peace and tranquillity, besides eradicating drugs and other social evils with the help of the residents of affected areas.

“Authorities at educational institutes, commercial organisations, banks and industrial houses have been asked to ensure that CCTV cameras installed at their establishments are in a working condition,” he said.

The police have also called upon residents to shun the habit of uploading and forwarding social media posts which could prove harmful for communal harmony.

Media cells of the department are regularly disseminating confirmed information on social media to tackle rumour-mongers.