Security beefed up ahead of festival season in Ahmedgarh

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 3

With an objective to instil confidence among residents and demoralise anti-social elements, the administration has beefed up security ahead of the festival season.

Besides reinforcing night domination surveillance, the police are organising flag marches, nakas, search and combing operations in all subdivisions of the district.

The authorities claimed that vigil had been enhanced around the venues of the Ram Lila and Dasehra celebrations, educational institutes, railway stations, bus stops, religious places and busy markets.

SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the security had been beefed up to send a message to miscreants, including drug peddlers, snatchers, eve teasers and other criminals ahead of the festival season.

Social organisations have been roped in to sensitise residents about the significance of community policing in maintaining vigil.

Sidhu said the police were committed to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.

“Though adequate arrangements had already been made to ensure security and safety of residents, we have prepared a special roster to organise flag marches, nakas at strategic points and combing operations in prescribed localities,” said Sidhu, maintaining that district-level officers, including her, were undertaking random checking at all police stations and strategic localities. The SSP said that all beat officers had been advised to ensure that CCTV cameras installed at educational institutes, commercial organisations, banks and other strategic points on roads, were in a working condition. Teams had been constituted to keep a vigil on strangers staying at religious places, hotels and inns.

SP Kuldeep Singh Sohi, Ahmedgarh DSP Ranjit Singh and Amargarh DSP Gur Iqbal Singh supervised the measures undertaken by the cops led by SHOs Satwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Winnerpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.