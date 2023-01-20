Security beefed up ahead of R-Day celebrations

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot / Payal, January 19

Security has been beefed up in this part of Malwa falling under jurisdiction of Malerkotla, Khanna and Ludhiana (rural) police districts, besides Ludhiana Commissionerate.

Law and order situation in the state and recovery of a live bomb at Khanna town had also necessitated the enhancement of security in the region.

Authorities claimed that vigil had been enhanced at and around the venues of the Republic Day celebrations, educational institutes and busy markets of the region.

Specially constituted anti-sabotage teams have been directed to enhance vigil near the scheduled venues of celebrations, besides undertaking combing operations, to keep a watch on strangers and anti-social elements who might intrude the area under guise of visitors and relatives of residents.

Special checkpoints on Ludhiana-Malerkotla, Raikot-Barnala, Raikot-Mullanpur, Payal-Jagera Bridge, Ahmedgarh-Raikot highways and link roads have been established, besides enhancing the night vigil and intensifying patrolling throughout the area falling under the Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Cops supervised by ASP Ahmedgarh Dr Jyoti Yadav, DSP Raikot Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and DSP Payal Harsimrat Singh Chhetra undertook combing and search operations in the localities situated under their jurisdiction.

“We have held meetings regarding security arrangements to be made ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the region and have started beefing up surveillance. Security of police stations and other government installations has also been enhanced and we have advised all circle officers and SHOs to increase patrolling,” said Avneet Kaur Sidhu during a naka under her supervision at Kalyan Bridge on Malerkotla Raikot road in the wee hours on Thursday.