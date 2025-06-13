Security beefed up as Central forces arrive to ensure peaceful voting

To ensure smooth conduct of the Ludhiana West constituency bypolls, one company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and two companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) have arrived at the District Headquarters.

In addition to these Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies, a significant number of police personnel—around 900, including women constables—will be deployed for election duties. Among these, 300 police personnel will be drawn from other districts to strengthen the arrangements.

A large number of polling staff has also been deputed by the Election Office, which includes 194 Presiding Officers (PROs), 582 Polling Officers (POs), and 155 personnel kept in reserve—amounting to approximately 20 per cent of the total. There will be 66 Micro Observers, with one posted at each polling station location and an additional 20 per cent held in reserve, taking the total to 80 Micro Observers.

Seven Flying Surveillance Teams have already been constituted. Besides these, 21 other surveillance teams will work round the clock in eight-hour shifts. Additionally, three Static Surveillance Teams will also be deployed.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain stated that comprehensive arrangements have been made for the elections. “There would be 14 EVM counting tables, one VCB counting table, one postal ballot counting table and one Returning Officer (RO) table. In total, there will be 17 tables and 61 counting staff. On each table, there would be three polling staff members, which makes 17x3, in addition to 20 per cent reserved staff,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also shared updates regarding public complaints during the election period. “We have received a total of 620 complaints via the CVigil app, out of which 565 were found to be correct, and all have been disposed of,” added Jain.