Security beefed up in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal/ Raikot, November 10

Ahead of Diwali, the administration has beefed up security with an intent to demoralise anti-social elements and boost the residents’ confidence in them.

Besides reinforcing night domination surveillance, the police is organising special nakas. Search and combing operations are being undertaken at several localities in Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts. High resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic entry points of various localities. Owners and managers of commercial establishments, banks and factories have been advised to get their security systems checked.

Extra forces have been deployed to aid the police staff who already have their hands full trying to prevent deliberate or accidental stubble burning.

The authorities have claimed that vigil has been enhanced in and around places of worship, educational institutes, railway stations, bus stops and all busy markets.

Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, Navneet Singh Bains and Amneet Kondal, SSPs at Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna police districts, respectively, supervised the security arrangements in localities falling under their jurisdictions.

Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the police was committed to ensuring peace and tranquillity in the region. “Though adequate arrangements had already been made to ensure security and safety of residents, we have deployed extra forces to organise special nakas at all strategic points and combing operations in certain localities,” said Grewal.

SSP Grewal further said that all beat officers have been advised to ensure that CCTV cameras installed at educational institutes, commercial organisations, banks and strategic points on roads are in a working condition. Separate teams have been constituted to keep a vigil on strangers staying at religious places, hotels, etc.

#Diwali #Mandi