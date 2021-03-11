Security beefed up in region ahead of I-Day

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 13

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the region ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The police have focused attention on security of venues of I-Day celebrations, statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi besides premises of government offices. SDMs Harabans Singh, Gurbir Singh Kohli and Jasleen Kaur will hoist the Tricolour at their respective subdivisions.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu had called upon residents to be extra vigilant against sinister designs of anti-national elements who might exploit the occasion for spreading hate and disharmony in the region. “We are making extra security arrangements and conducting flag marches to check illegal activities. At the same time we have called upon residents to be extra vigilant and inform the police about any suspicious thing or event,” said SSP Sidhu.