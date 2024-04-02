Security beefed up in view of Ramzan, General Election

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 1

With the intent to instill confidence among residents and demoralise antisocial elements, the administration has beefed up security in view of Ramzan and the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Besides reinforcing night domination surveillance, the police is organising flag marches, special nakas, search and combing operations at various localities of the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Organisation of elaborate Iftar parties and religious functions at public places of the region has further necessitated vigilant surveillance to prevent any untoward incident.

The authorities said vigil had been enhanced around the educational institutes, railway stations, bus stops, religious places and all busy markets.

Simrat Kaur, Navneet Singh Bains and Amneet Kondal, SSPs at Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna police districts, supervised the security arrangements at localities falling under their respective jurisdictions.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said the police were committed to ensure peace in the region besides eradicating drugs and other social evils during ramzan and the ensuing Lok Sabha elections for Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur parliamentary constituencies. “We have prepared a special roster to enhance patrolling and organise special nakas at all strategic points besides combing operations in prescribed localities,” said Kaur.

Separate teams have been constituted to keep a vigil on strangers staying at religious places, hotels and inns.

Gurdev Singh, Ranjit Singh Bains, Karamjit Singh and Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa, DSPs at various circles, led teams of cops undertaking combing operations in their respective regions.

