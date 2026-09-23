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Home / Ludhiana / Security guard shoots ‘drug user’ in scuffle during theft bid in Gurdev Nagar house

Security guard shoots ‘drug user’ in scuffle during theft bid in Gurdev Nagar house

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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A resident points to the two drug users in Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana.
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Two alleged drug users who reportedly barged into an under-construction house in posh Gurdev Nagar in Ludhiana were stopped by a personal security officer (PSO) following the alarm raised by the caretaker. A scuffle broke out between the men and the PSO, during which the guard allegedly shot one of them in self-defence.

The injured man suffered a gunshot wound in his left arm and was taken to a hospital. The police arrested both suspects and started investigation.

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According to the police, the two men allegedly entered the vacant house and were found stealing electrical wires. The caretaker saw them and raised the alarm. A private PSO deployed at a nearby residence reached the scene after hearing the noise.

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Police officials said the two men were allegedly under the influence of drugs and a fight broke out between the PSO and them. During the scuffle, one of the suspects allegedly hit the guard, following which he fired in self-defence.

ADCP Dharavath Sai Parkash said the two suspects were allegedly highly intoxicated and unable to stand properly.

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“We have initiated a probe. The two men allegedly barged into the house for theft. After the caretaker raised the alarm, the guard who was present nearby reached the scene. A fight occurred and one of the suspects allegedly hit him, following which he fired in self-defence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, an area resident, whose residence is located near the scene, also reached the place. He alleged that the suspects were consuming ‘chitta’ in the vacant house and syringes and other material allegedly used for drug consumption were found at the spot.

The police said the alleged theft, drug consumption and circumstances leading to the firing were being verified. Statements of the caretaker, security guard and other witnesses were being recorded.

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