Security guards protest at Ansal Plaza, lock gates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

Security guards at Ansal Plaza shopping mall on Ferozepur Road locked gates of the mall on Thursday as a protest against the non-payment of their salaries. The guards did not allow anyone to enter the mall for several hours till the management assured them that their demands would be met in the minimum possible time.

Soma Pehalwan, a protester, said around 15 employees working in the housekeeping and security departments had not received their salaries from the mall management. Despite several representations made to the management, they did not take any action to consider their demands.

Although the main gates were locked, people with shops inside the mall were able to enter from the basement. Soma added that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation against the mall management.