Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

A case has been registered against a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee deployed on security duty at Ludhiana Central Jail for allegedly supplying drugs and tobacco to jail inmates. Two jail inmates were also booked.

The accused are PESCO employee Jasvir Singh and jail inmates Pandav Das and Raj Kumar.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Anu Malik said yesterday during the routine checking inside the jail, six intoxicating tablets, chewable tobacco and Rs 200 were recovered from the two jail inmates. During the questioning of the inmates, they admitted that PESCO employee Jasvir had supplied tablets and tobacco to them.

Accordingly a case under the NDPS Act and Sections 42 and 45 of the Prison Act was registered against the inmates and the jail employee yesterday.