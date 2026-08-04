Security tightened at district courts after bomb hoax email

Security was tightened at the District Court Complex on Monday after a bomb threat email was received in the afternoon.

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Police and security agencies carried out a comprehensive search of the entire complex, including all entry gates, courtrooms, corridors, parking areas and other public spaces.

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Every person entering the complex was subjected to thorough security checks. Advocates, judicial staff, litigants and other visitors were asked to strictly follow security protocols. Police personnel kept a close watch for any suspicious objects while additional security personnel were also deployed.

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Security agencies urged advocates and court employees to report any suspicious activity or unattended object to the police or the court administration. The complex remained under heightened security surveillance throughout the day to ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial work and to effectively deal with any untoward situation.

The police officials said the bomb threat email, which later turned out to be a hoax, was being investigated with the assistance of cyber experts. As a precautionary measure, security has been enhanced at the courts as well as other sensitive government establishments. The administration appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and to immediately inform the police if they come across any suspicious information.