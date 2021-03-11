Security up in city ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Paramilitary jawans, along with police personnel, hold a flag march in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 2

Ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary, also known as ‘Ghallughara Divas’, on June 6, security has been beefed up in Ludhiana.

The Ludhiana police have got two Companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), a company of Special Operation Group (SOG), a team of Anti-Riot Police (ARP) and a Reserve Battalion to ensure that no law and order problem should arise in the city.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma told The Tribune that all entry and exit points of the city had been sealed. Vehicles and suspicious persons entering the city were being checked and frisked to ensure that no anti-social elements become successful in their nefarious plans.

“All senior officials have been told to ensure patrolling and supervision in their areas. I have also been visiting vulnerable areas and some religious places. I have also been talking to different communities and they have agreed that they would not create any law and order problem, ”Dr Sharma said.

The CP cleared that nobody had been allowed to carry out any march and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands. He said he was in touch with the MC authorities to remove posters or banners related to Khalistanis, if any, put up in the city.

Meanwhile, flag marches was conducted by the police at several places. ACP Central Harsimrat Chetra said the old city area had some vulnerable points and strict checking was being conducted there.

“We have restored security of some persons whose security was recently withdrawn. On the basis of intelligence inputs, some new protectees have also given security,” the CP said.

The CP withheld the names of persons.

Red alert nakas set up

DCP (Law and Order) Saumya Mishra said red alert nakas had been set up in the city where police personnel with sophisticated weapons would remain present. ACP rank officer would also spend a considerable time at the nakas that were set up at strategic places in the city.

The railway police along with the city police are also on alert mode due to the rail roko call on June 3 given by the Sikh For Justice (SFJ). The railway police got strict instructions from the government to ensure that no one should hoist Khalistani flags or write any anti-national slogan on government buildings. The railway police are also carrying sprays to remove such slogans.

Security of persons under threat restored: CP

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma confirmed that after verifying the threat perception, security of some city-based persons, including politicians, religious heads and Hindu leaders, that was recently curtailed has now been restored.

