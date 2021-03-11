Security upped at Sahnewal ahead of I-Day celebrations

Sahnewal, August 11
The police have beefed up the security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Station House Officer Amandeep Singh Brar along with his team set up a naka on National Highway Number 1. The team also conducted a search operation at the railway station.
“Preventive measures are being taken by the police to maintain peace and security. Every official shall consider it an important part of his or her duty to keep anti-social elements at bay,” the SHO added. Brar also asked organisations, associations and social welfare clubs of the town to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence with enthusiasm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatw...
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...