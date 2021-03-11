Security upped at Sahnewal ahead of I-Day celebrations

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, August 11

The police have beefed up the security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Station House Officer Amandeep Singh Brar along with his team set up a naka on National Highway Number 1. The team also conducted a search operation at the railway station.

“Preventive measures are being taken by the police to maintain peace and security. Every official shall consider it an important part of his or her duty to keep anti-social elements at bay,” the SHO added. Brar also asked organisations, associations and social welfare clubs of the town to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence with enthusiasm.