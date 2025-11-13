DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Seechewal grills officials over sewage flow into Budha Dariya

Seechewal grills officials over sewage flow into Budha Dariya

Meeting held on November 7

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:18 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal interacts with Sewerage Board officials at Buddha Dariya near Gau Ghat in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, who has been leading a voluntary campaign to clean and restore the Budha Dariya, while expressing strong displeasure summoned certain officials responsible for failing to stop the flow of polluted water into the Dariya right at the spot where the dirty water was being discharged.

Advertisement

During a meeting held on November 7, officials of the MC, Sewerage Board and Khilari organisation claimed that the Gau Ghat pumping station was functioning continuously and that the waste water was being properly treated at the 225 MLD plant.

Advertisement

However, shortly after the meeting, the Rajya Sabha member paid a surprise visit to Gau Ghat, where he found that all water-pumping motors had been shut down and the toxic sewage was flowing directly into the Dariya.

Advertisement

Seechewal criticised the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and the MC Commissioner, stating that administrative negligence was tarnishing the image of Punjab Government.

He demanded strict action against the officials who had misled the meeting with false claims.

Advertisement

Seechewal pointed out that the Sewerage Board and the MC had been protecting each other to escape accountability. Bringing both departments face-to-face before the media, he questioned, “Who gave you the right to poison the people?” He vowed to expose all those involved in the conspiracy to pollute the Budha Dariya.

Initially, the Sewerage Board and the MC continued to blame each other, but faced with the firm stance of Sant Seechewal, both departments ultimately admitted their fault and began working to correct it.

Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials attributed the primary failure to choked sewer lines, preventing flow to the new pumping station. They stated that while the new station was operational, the blockages stopped the sewage from reaching it, thus preventing it from being routed to the Jamalpur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts