Seechewal launches ‘Treat Buddha Dariya as your own’ campaign

Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal on Sunday launched a campaign, ‘Treat Buddha Dariya as your own,’ to encourage residents staying along it to take responsibility for keeping the water body clean and protecting its environment.

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Addressing gatherings at Baran Hara-Talwara village and Guru Ramdas Nagar, Seechewal appealed to residents to treat the Buddha Dariya as their own and work together with the government and administration for its revival.

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He said staying away from nature had added to several problems and public participation was necessary to restore the river and prevent pollution.

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Seechewal said wastewater from all villages on the eastern side and three villages on the western side had been stopped from entering the dariya, except Gaunspur on the western side. The ‘Seechewal model’ has been implemented in these villages to treat wastewater and prevent its discharge into the river.

He said dung and urine generated by 79 dairies in rural areas had also been prevented from entering the dariya. Besides, the discharge of 70 to 80 MLD of sewage from the Municipal Corporation area into the river had also been stopped, he claimed.

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He said a tender worth Rs 19 crore had been floated to prevent nearly 850 tonnes of dung generated daily by the dairy complexes at Tajpur and Haibowal from entering the water body. Temporary ‘Seechewal models’ had also been implemented at the two dairy complexes.

“Once people start considering the Buddha Dariya as their own, no one will dare to discharge even a single drop of polluted water in it,” he said.

Talwara village sarpanch Bibi Pal Kaur thanked Sant Seechewal for helping the village address its wastewater issue. She said the installation of the ‘Seechewal Model’ had provided a permanent solution for the disposal of wastewater.

Residents at the gathering recalled the condition of the dariya in the past, when its foul smell could be detected from four to five km away. They said water from tube wells along the river was polluted. Residents, however, said a visible improvement in the water quality could be seen now.

At an event in Guru Ramdas Nagar later in the day, sarpanch Balwinder Singh Virk thanked Seechewal and said efforts to control industrial emissions had brought relief to residents. He recalled that houses in the area were earlier often covered with black soot due to factory emissions.

Plantation drive

Seechewal also launched a plantation drive along the Buddha Dariya in Talwara village. He said trees would be planted at different locations to make villages along the water body greener.

He also announced a campaign to make villages along the dariya “drug-free”. Youth would be encouraged to take part in sports and other positive activities as part of the drive.